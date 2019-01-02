Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Paul Wallington died five days after the altercation outside The Vine Bar in Brentwood on Christmas Eve

A man arrested on suspicion of murder over a fight outside a pub late on Christmas Eve has been released on bail.

Paul Wallington, 25, died in hospital following the row outside Brentwood High Street's The Vine Bar.

A 29-year-old suspect, from Basildon, has been bailed until 18 January, police said.

A post-mortem examination into Mr Wallington's death is due to take place.

Essex Police said it was not currently looking for anyone else in connection to his death.

Mr Wallington's relatives said they were devastated, describing him as a "happy and loving son" who was devoted to his family.