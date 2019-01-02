Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Jack Morrad was wearing a Christmas jumper when he went missing

The draining of a fishing lake has begun in the search for a man who went missing two days before Christmas.

Jack Morrad, 28, was last seen leaving Colors nightclub in Basildon, Essex, and walking towards nearby Gloucester Park at about 02:30 GMT on 23 December.

Essex Police said the decision to drain the lake was taken after a man fishing there overnight reported hearing a man in the area at around the same time.

They said there had already been an "extensive" search of the park.

Image caption Essex Police said draining the lake would take two days

Mr Morrad was wearing a blue Christmas jumper, a red Santa hat, pale blue jeans and white trainers when he was last seen.

Police said they were trying to piece together his last-known movements and asked people in the area to check CCTV footage as well as gardens and sheds for any sign of Mr Morrad.

The Environment Agency is pumping water from one section of the lake to another shallower area, separated by a weir, which has already been searched.

Some fish will be caught in nets and placed in tanks during the operation.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police released CCTV showing Mr Morrad walking in Blake Avenue the morning he disappeared

On 22 December, the West Ham season ticket holder went to watch the team play, before heading to The Beehive pub in Basildon then the Colors nightclub next door.

Friends and family have spent the weekend searching the area and have so far raised £5,820 via a fundraising page to pay for a missing person appeal.

The page says Mr Morrad's "mum and family are devastated".

Image caption Jack Morrad has been missing since the early hours of 23 December