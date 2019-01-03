Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Jack Morrad was wearing a Christmas jumper when he went missing

Police searching for a man who went missing two days before Christmas have found a body in a lake.

Jack Morrad, 28, was last seen leaving Colors nightclub in Basildon, Essex, at about 02:30 GMT on 23 December.

Essex Police said a man's body was discovered in the fishing lake at Gloucester Park and Mr Morrad's family had been informed.

Police and the Environment Agency began draining the lake on Wednesday.

Image caption Essex Police started draining the lake on Wednesday

The body is yet to be formally identified but officers have suspended the search for Mr Morrad, police said.

An extensive search of the park had taken place before the fishing lake was drained.

Mr Morrad, a West Ham United season ticket holder, had been to see them play on 22 December before heading to The Beehive in Basildon and then on to Colors nightclub next door.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police released CCTV showing Mr Morrad walking in Blake Avenue the morning he disappeared

A fundraising campaign to pay for a missing person appeal has raised £5,950.

On the page it said Mr Morrad's "mum and family are devastated".