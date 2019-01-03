Image copyright Patrick Sheridan/PA Image caption Olly Sheridan has been missing for six months

A woman who has gone missing with her three-year-old son has "gone underground", lawyers have said.

Olly Sheridan has been missing from Basildon, Essex, with his mother Ellie Yarrow-Sanders, 26, since July.

In December, High Court judge Mr Justice William waived an anonymity ruling, to help find the boy.

Miss Yarrow-Sanders is embroiled in a custody battle with Olly's father Patrick Sheridan, whose solicitors have issued a new appeal.

"Ellie has gone underground since abducting Olly," a spokeswoman for law firm Irwin Mitchell said.

"She has not used her bank accounts or mobile phone since she and Olly disappeared in July."

Image copyright Patrick Sheridan/PA Image caption Ellie-Yarrow Sanders has been embroiled in a custody battle

The spokeswoman said Miss Yarrow-Sanders might have stayed in the Huddersfield area around the time Olly went missing.

"The situation for Olly Sheridan is increasingly serious" she said.

Mr Sheridan, 45, said Christmas without his son had been "unbearable".

Last month, Mr Justice Williams oversaw a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London, when he said he had "grave concerns" for Olly's welfare.