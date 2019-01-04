Image copyright Essex Fire and Rescue Image caption The barn was "completely destroyed" in the blaze, the fire service said

A barn was completely destroyed after fire took hold in the early hours of the morning.

The blaze began at about 00:30 GMT in Pentlow Lane in Pentlow, Essex.

Six crews from the county and neighbouring Suffolk fire and rescue officers took about two hours to bring the fire under control.

A number of cylinders had to be removed, but no-one was injured in the blaze which reduced the building to a pile of rubble.

The cause of the fire is not known and an investigation is under way.