Pentlow barn 'completely destroyed' in blaze
- 4 January 2019
A barn was completely destroyed after fire took hold in the early hours of the morning.
The blaze began at about 00:30 GMT in Pentlow Lane in Pentlow, Essex.
Six crews from the county and neighbouring Suffolk fire and rescue officers took about two hours to bring the fire under control.
A number of cylinders had to be removed, but no-one was injured in the blaze which reduced the building to a pile of rubble.
The cause of the fire is not known and an investigation is under way.