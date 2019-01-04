Brentwood Christmas Eve death: Man died of head injury
A man who was punched and knocked to the floor during a fight outside a pub late on Christmas Eve died from a head injury, a post-mortem examination has found.
Paul Wallington, 25, died in hospital five days after the row outside Brentwood High Street's The Vine Bar.
Paying tribute to him, relatives said he was a "happy and loving son".
A 29-year-old man from Basildon, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been bailed until 25 January.