Brentwood Christmas Eve death: Man died of head injury

  • 4 January 2019
Paul Wallington Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Paul Wallington died five days after the altercation outside The Vine Bar in Brentwood on Christmas Eve

A man who was punched and knocked to the floor during a fight outside a pub late on Christmas Eve died from a head injury, a post-mortem examination has found.

Paul Wallington, 25, died in hospital five days after the row outside Brentwood High Street's The Vine Bar.

Paying tribute to him, relatives said he was a "happy and loving son".

A 29-year-old man from Basildon, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been bailed until 25 January.

