A nightclub popular with reality TV stars and Premier League footballers has had its licence suspended after a stabbing on New Year's Day.

A teenager was stabbed in the stomach after a "verbal exchange" on the dance floor of Club 195, in Epping, Essex.

Another teenager was left unconscious and missing several teeth after being attacked in the street outside.

Police called for the club's permit to be revoked after several violent incidents in 2018.

The venue claims on its website to have been visited by actor Jude Law, footballers Ashley Cole and Rio Ferdinand, and boxer David Haye.

Stars from the reality show The Only Way is Essex are also featured in its gallery.

Essex Police said: "A bar in Epping has had its licence suspended today following concerns by police about incidents of violence at, or in the vicinity of, the premises.

"Essex Police applied for a review of the licence for Club 195 following a number of incidents across 2018."

The venue's licence will be reviewed at an Epping Forest District Council licensing sub-committee meeting in due course.