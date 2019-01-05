Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption West Ham United paid tribute during to Jack Morrad during their FA Cup match at home to Birmingham City on Saturday

The body of a man found in a fishing lake has been confirmed as that of Jack Morrad, who went missing two days before Christmas.

The 28-year-old had been to watch West Ham before going to a nightclub in Basildon, Essex.

He was last seen at about 02:30 GMT on 23 December. His body was found in a lake in Gloucester Park on Thursday and police confirmed he drowned.

His family said they were "totally heartbroken".

Mr Morrad was a West Ham United season ticket holder and there was a minute's applause for him in the 28th minute during Saturday's FA Cup match against Birmingham City.

Image caption Essex Police started draining the lake on Wednesday where Mr Morrad's body was later found

His family said: "It is impossible to describe Jack in a couple of sentences.

"All we can say is that his death is a loss to this whole world.

"As a family we are totally heartbroken over what has happened to Jack.

"We want to thank all of Jack's friends and family, along with the wider community and Essex Police for their efforts during the search."

They added that they now wished to have their privacy respected.

Image caption Family and friends had scoured Basildon looking for Mr Morrad after he vanished on 23 December

Mr Morrad's body was found after the fishing lake was drained as part of a wide-scale search of the town.

Police officers and Essex Search and Rescue had been joined in previous searches by Mr Morrad's family and friends, along with members of the public.

Following the discovery, there were calls for West Ham Utd fans to pay tribute to Mr Morrad at Saturday's match.

They had been backed by local football league side Angels Athletic, which will hold a minute's silence and open a book of condolence at its match on Sunday.

Mr Morrad's brother is understood to play for the team.

A fundraising campaign for Mr Morrad's family - originally set up to fund a missing appeal - has raised more than £6,000.