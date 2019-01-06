Essex

Braintree stabbing: Man seriously injured after brawl

  • 6 January 2019
Market Place, Braintree Image copyright Google
Image caption A man suffered stab wounds during a brawl in Braintree's Market Place

A man's been seriously hurt after being stabbed during a brawl in Braintree.

Essex Police said they were called to the Market Place at about 17:20 GMT on Saturday.

Three people have been arrested, but officers have appealed for anyone with information about the "large-scale" fight to still come forward.

Police added that videos of the brawl had been posted on social media and urged anyone with footage to contact them.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites