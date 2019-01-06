Image copyright Google Image caption A man suffered stab wounds during a brawl in Braintree's Market Place

A man's been seriously hurt after being stabbed during a brawl in Braintree.

Essex Police said they were called to the Market Place at about 17:20 GMT on Saturday.

Three people have been arrested, but officers have appealed for anyone with information about the "large-scale" fight to still come forward.

Police added that videos of the brawl had been posted on social media and urged anyone with footage to contact them.