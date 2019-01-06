Image copyright Google Image caption The suspect dragged the woman into the nearby wooded area adjacent to Thomas Benold Walk in Colchester

Police are searching for a man who dragged a woman into a wooded area and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was walking along Berechurch Hall Road, Colchester, at about 01:40 GMT on New Year's Day.

The victim, who was going home from a New Year's Eve party, was sexually assaulted in a wooded area near Thomas Benald Walk footpath.

Police appealed for information to help catch the suspect described as bald, clean shaven and who had a large build.

Det Insp Julie Gowen, of Essex Police, said: "Many people would have potentially been walking home through these areas in the early hours of New Year's Day, we would urge them to think back - did you notice anyone acting suspiciously?"