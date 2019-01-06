Essex

New Year's Day Colchester sex attack on woman

  • 6 January 2019
Wooded area near Thomas Benold Walk Image copyright Google
Image caption The suspect dragged the woman into the nearby wooded area adjacent to Thomas Benold Walk in Colchester

Police are searching for a man who dragged a woman into a wooded area and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was walking along Berechurch Hall Road, Colchester, at about 01:40 GMT on New Year's Day.

The victim, who was going home from a New Year's Eve party, was sexually assaulted in a wooded area near Thomas Benald Walk footpath.

Police appealed for information to help catch the suspect described as bald, clean shaven and who had a large build.

Det Insp Julie Gowen, of Essex Police, said: "Many people would have potentially been walking home through these areas in the early hours of New Year's Day, we would urge them to think back - did you notice anyone acting suspiciously?"

