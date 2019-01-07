Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A man will face no further action over allegations of rape at the Rize Festival

A man arrested on suspicion of rape at a major music festival will face no further action.

The 41-year-old, from Doncaster, was taken into custody after a woman was allegedly attacked in a campsite at the Rize Festival, Chelmsford, at about 02:30 BST on 17 August.

Essex Police said it was not looking for anyone else over the incident.

Liam Gallagher, Stereophonics and Rita Ora were among the acts to perform at the festival's debut.

The festival at Hylands Park replaced the long-running V Festival.