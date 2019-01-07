Image copyright SOuthend United Image caption The original planning application for the stadium at Fossetts Farm was submitted almost two years ago, in May 2017

Thousands of football fans have backed a club's ambitious bid to build a new stadium out of town.

More than 5,000 people have signed a letter of support for Southend United's 21,000-seat stadium at Fossetts Farm.

It will now be passed on to planning officers at Southend Council, who have been reviewing the application for almost two years.

The club's head of commercial Rhys Ellingham said Roots Hall - its current stadium - was "past its sell-by date".

Planning permission for the club's new home the north of Eastern Avenue was due to be granted by the end of 2018, but the council has said it is "impossible" to say if or when this will happen.

As well as the stadium, the development will see almost 850 new homes built, alongside shops, restaurant, a hotel, cinema and four full-sized grass football pitches.

Image copyright Southend United Image caption Thousands of fans signed a letter of support ahead of the club's first game of the season

Mr Ellingham said the club was in need of "better, improved facilities" for both the supporters and players.

"Our fans recognise the need to move and it is right they let their views be known to the council," he said.

"Every day we are asked what is happening with the stadium. We would like to be able to report progress and a date for moving."

Chairman Ron Martin said he was working with the council to bring the club's planning application in front of members for a decision "as soon as possible".

He added: "One of the points outstanding is the need to address matchday traffic to reduce, as best any club can, impact on the highway network.

"We are prepared to contribute substantially to the cost of improvements to mitigate the impact and congestion, however there is a limit to what the club can pay.

"Hopefully through continued collaboration, the club and council will find a way forward, and very soon."