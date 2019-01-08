Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist was found severely injured in Arisdale Avenue, South Ockenden, at 19:50 GMT on 31 December

An inquest into the death of a cyclist found lying in a road on New Year's Eve has been told he suffered spinal and other multiple injuries.

Police said Matei Alexandru, 43, had been hit by a vehicle which failed to stop and a man has been charged.

The inquest at Chelmsford was told a member of the public called emergency services to Arisdale Avenue, South Ockendon, at 17:50 GMT.

The coroner adjourned the hearing for a full inquest at a date to be fixed.

Mr Alexandru died at the scene, the coroner's court heard.

Ravinder Matharu, 31, of Erriff Drive, South Ockendon, was arrested in Purfleet the following afternoon and was remanded in custody by Basildon magistrates.

He will appear at Basildon Crown Court on 31 January charged with causing death while disqualified from driving, driving while uninsured, causing death by aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.