Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Jack Morrad was wearing a Christmas jumper when he went missing

A man who was found dead in a park lake following an 11-day search had drowned, an inquest has heard.

Jack Morrad, 28, went missing in the early hours of 23 December and was last seen leaving Colors nightclub in Basildon, Essex.

His body was found at Gloucester Park fishing lake on 3 January.

An inquest into his death heard police were not treating it as suspicious and a full inquest is due to take place on 23 July.

Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray told the hearing in Chelmsford that the post-mortem examination concluded Mr Morrad had drowned and that police believed there to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption West Ham United paid tribute during to Jack Morrad, who was a season ticket holder, during their FA Cup match at home to Birmingham City on Saturday