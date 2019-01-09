Essex

Brentwood Christmas Eve death: Bar licence suspended

  • 9 January 2019
Paul Wallington Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Paul Wallington died five days after the altercation outside The Vine Bar in Brentwood on Christmas Eve

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a 25-year-old died following a fight outside a bar on Christmas Eve was working as a doorman.

Paul Wallington, 25, died in hospital five days after the row outside Brentwood High Street's The Vine bar.

A 29-year-old man from Basildon, who has been arrested over the death, was working as a door supervisor at the time of the incident.

The Vine has had its licence suspended at the request of Essex Police.

Brentwood Borough Council approved the suspension at a meeting on Wednesday and a full review will take place within 28 days.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Wallington died from a head injury.

The doorman, whose licence with the Security Industry Authority has been suspended, has been bailed until 25 January.

