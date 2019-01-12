Image caption The graffiti has emerged on Audley End Road, Saffron Walden

An artist has daubed phallic graffiti on a road in Essex to prompt highways officials to deal with its potholes.

The provocative artwork appeared overnight on a section of Audley End Road, Saffron Walden, with a plea to "sort it out you twits".

The stretch lies between a high school and the 17th Century Audley End House, which attracts thousands of visitors every year.

A council spokesman said resurfacing work would begin in the coming days.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, wrote on a Facebook community page: "To our local Banksy who has spray painted the phallic symbols over the god-awful pot holes between Saffron Walden and Audley End, I salute you.

"Hopefully this will make the highways/council people fix the absolute carnage that is that entire stretch of road, pronto."

Four claims were made against Essex County Council in the year to October 2018 for damage to vehicles caused by hitting potholes in Audley End Road, according to the Saffron Walden Reporter.

An Essex Highways spokesman said a programme of work to improve the road would start next week, taking the peak visitor times for the stately home into consideration.

"We will do four weeks of surface preparation, including kerb repairs from next week with the heavy machinery and overnight closures to take place for one week during April," he said.

"Defacement of the road makes no difference to our plans."