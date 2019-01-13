Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened on Colchester High Street in the early hours of Sunday

A special constable who was assaulted while dealing with a disturbance in a town centre is to have surgery on a fractured jaw.

Essex Police said two volunteer officers were seriously injured when they responded to an incident on High Street, Colchester at about 02:15 GMT.

One was kicked, headbutted and stamped on, and another suffered a broken nose and split lip, the force said.

A man, 20, and two 17-year-olds have been arrested.

Police said the two volunteers and police officers were attending a disturbance involving a group of men.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Clacton, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A 17-year-old boy, also from Clacton, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

All three remain in custody for questioning, police said.