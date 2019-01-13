Essex

Special constable's jaw fractured in Colchester assault

  • 13 January 2019
Colchester High Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The assault happened on Colchester High Street in the early hours of Sunday

A special constable who was assaulted while dealing with a disturbance in a town centre is to have surgery on a fractured jaw.

Essex Police said two volunteer officers were seriously injured when they responded to an incident on High Street, Colchester at about 02:15 GMT.

One was kicked, headbutted and stamped on, and another suffered a broken nose and split lip, the force said.

A man, 20, and two 17-year-olds have been arrested.

Police said the two volunteers and police officers were attending a disturbance involving a group of men.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Clacton, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A 17-year-old boy, also from Clacton, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

All three remain in custody for questioning, police said.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites