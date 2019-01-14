Injured man arrested after double shooting in Southend
- 14 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after he and a woman were found with life-threatening injuries in Southend.
The pair were found at an address in Sutton Road shortly after 19:20 GMT on Sunday.
Essex Police said it was believed they had been shot, and were receiving medical treatment.
The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation, and enquiries were ongoing.