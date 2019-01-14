Image copyright Google Image caption The pair were found at an address in Sutton Road in Southend on Sunday evening

A man has been arrested after he and a woman were found with life-threatening injuries in Southend.

The pair were found at an address in Sutton Road shortly after 19:20 GMT on Sunday.

Essex Police said it was believed they had been shot, and were receiving medical treatment.

The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation, and enquiries were ongoing.