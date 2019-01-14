Essex

Colchester officer assault: fourth arrest over fight

Colchester High Street Image copyright Google
Image caption An archive picture of Colchester High Street, where a disturbance was reported to police in the early hours of Sunday

A fourth arrest has been made after a special constable suffered a broken jaw while dealing with a town centre disturbance on Sunday.

Essex Police said two volunteer officers were seriously injured when they responded to an incident on High Street, Colchester at about 02:15 GMT.

One was kicked, headbutted and stamped on, and another suffered a broken nose and split lip, the force said.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A man, 20, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has been released on bail until 7 February, a 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker has been bailed until he same date.

A second teenager, 17, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, has been released without charge.

Police said the two volunteers and full-time police officers were attending a disturbance involving a group of men.

The force said all of those arrested are from Clacton.

