Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Alexander Fitzgerald had failed to clear the frost from the windscreen of his father's Ford Fiesta

The sister of a doctor killed by a driver who had failed to clear his windscreen has urged others not to make the same mistake.

Jasjot Singhota, 30, died after she was hit at a zebra crossing in Tulse Hill, south-east London, on 25 January 2017.

Alexander Fitzgerald, 26, of Brentwood, Essex, has been jailed after admitting causing death by careless driving.

Dr Singhota's sister Neha Santasalo said it proved "how important it is to clear your windscreen before driving".

Scraping a windscreen was a "simple action that takes no time at all, but can prevent any other family having to go through what we have", she added.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Jasjot Singhota's organs were used to save the lives of five people, police said

Dr Singhota, who worked for Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, died in hospital from a brain injury a day after she was struck.

Fitzgerald, of Selwood Road, had failed to clear the windscreen of his Ford Fiesta, a court heard.

He was jailed for 10 months and given a 23-month driving ban at Kingston Crown Court on Friday.

Ms Santasalo said: "This sentence shows how important it is to clear your windscreen before driving off in the morning, especially during the cold weather."

Organs donated

Det Con Sejal Unadkat, who led the police inquiry, said Fitzgerald's failure to scrape the windscreen meant "Jasjot's family, and indeed society, has been robbed of a much-loved and talented individual who worked as a doctor to improve the lives of others".

Scotland Yard said Dr Singhota's organs had been used to save the lives of five other people.

Fitzgerald also admitted causing death by driving uninsured.

His father, Gary Fitzgerald, 54, pleaded guilty to permitting the use of a car with no insurance at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court in May last year.

He was fined £250 and given eight points on his driving licence.