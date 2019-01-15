Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Michael Forrest was reported missing in December 2010

The skeletal remains of a man who went missing more than eight years ago have been found.

Michael Forrest, who had dementia, was last seen near his home in Chelmsford on the morning of 7 December 2010.

Despite more than 100 police officers and staff searching for him no trace was found until Highways England workers found a skull near the A126/A13 junction on 3 January.

Police said there was no evidence anyone else was involved in the death.

Mr Forrest had been travelling by bus to Lakeside shopping centre but was reported missing after he failed to return home and subsequently missed two hospital appointments.

After the skull was identified as belonging to Mr Forrest, further searches took place in the area and the rest of his remains have since been found.

His family has been informed.

Det Supt Stephen Jennings said: "Mr Forrest's death is being treated as unexplained but there is no evidence anyone else was involved.

"This is a tragic discovery and my heart goes out to his family.

"I hope it will bring them some closure though and give them some answers about what happened to their loved one."