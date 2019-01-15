Image caption George Acres was killed at an address in Rochford Garden Way, Rochford, in July 2018

A mother who killed her seven-year-old son has pleaded not guilty to his murder, claiming insanity.

Christina Acres, 37, accepts she killed George Acres at their home in Rochford, Essex, on 23 July 2018.

Judge Mrs Justice Christina Lambert said two expert psychiatrists "appear to agree" with Ms Acres' plea.

But jurors at the start of her trial at Basildon Crown Court were told "only a jury can return a special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity".

Addressing the jury, Mrs Lambert said the defendant - who appeared in court alongside two NHS staff and a dock officer - "does not dispute" killing George.

She added: "The question you are going to have to decide at the end of the evidence is whether or not she's not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

"If you are not satisfied that she's not guilty by reason of insanity, you must then go on to decide whether she's not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

"All of the facts surrounding the killing are not in dispute - they are agreed."

The trial, estimated to last four to five days, continues.