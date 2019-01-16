A motorcyclist has died in a collision with another vehicle on the M11 in Essex.

The man in his 60s died at the scene on the southbound carriageway between junction eight for Harlow and junction seven for Stansted at about 05:00 GMT, police said.

The crash involved a small dark-coloured vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

The road is likely to remain closed in both directions into the afternoon.

Diversions are in place and officers are working to turn around vehicles that are currently stuck in the traffic.

Essex Police has called for anyone with any information to come forward.