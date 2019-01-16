Image copyright Robin Webster/Geograph Image caption The incident happened in and around Waltham Abbey town centre

Armed police were sent to reports of a woman pulled out of a car at gunpoint, only to learn it was a training exercise run by a private company.

A member of the public reported an armed robbery in Waltham Abbey, Essex, at about 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Police sent "all available officers" but it turned out to be a kidnapping scenario arranged by the firm which had not pre-warned the force.

Essex Police said it was being dealt with as a public order offence.

A tweet by Brentwood and Epping Forest Community Policing Team said that in addition to sending all their available officers, five armed response vehicles from across the county and a police helicopter were deployed in and around the town centre.

Officers found a vehicle matching the one reported stolen in the alleged robbery and questioned the occupants before discovering the truth.

The force said it was dealing with the incident as a public order offence because of the "alarm and distress" caused to people who witnessed it.