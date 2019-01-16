Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Suzanne Brown died in December 2017 after being stabbed 173 times

A woman stabbed more than 170 times was killed by her partner, a jury has ruled.

Jake Neate attacked Suzanne Brown, 34, in Braintree, Essex, in December 2017.

The 37-year-old, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, was charged with murder but was found unfit to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

A trial of facts - held in cases where a defendant is not fit to plead - found he had killed Ms Brown, Essex Police said.

He will be sentenced on Friday.

Neate has been receiving treatment in a psychiatric hospital since the killing.