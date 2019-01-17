Image caption George Acres was killed at an address in Rochford Garden Way, Rochford, in July 2018

A woman strangled her seven-year-old son then drowned him in the bath has been found not guilty of murder by virtue of insanity.

Christina Acres, 37, admitted killing George Acres in Rochford, Essex, last July at Basildon Crown Court.

Psychiatrists agreed with her plea but a trial was required to formally close the case.

She has been given an indeterminate hospital order.

The court heard Ms Acres had a history of mental illness which had deteriorated rapidly in the month before the killing on 23 July 2018.

'Wholly tragic incident'

The defendant, who was living at her parents' home in Rochford Garden Way, smoked up to 20 cannabis cigarettes per day to self-medicate for fibromyalgia, the trial heard.

George was found unresponsive at the home at 09:50 BST and a post-mortem examination found he died from interference with his breathing through a combination of strangling and drowning.

Essex Police described it as a "wholly tragic incident" and said Ms Acres would now get the care she needed.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Truss said: "On 23 July 2018, the Acres family was shattered through this wholly tragic incident.

"The loss of a child will always be devastating and the death of George will leave the family in pain for some time. It is clear at the time of the incident Christina Acres was not well."