M11 crash: Man arrested over motorcyclist's death
- 17 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run crash in which a motorcyclist died.
The 37-year-old suspect, from Harlow, Essex, was taken into custody following the crash on the M11, near Stansted, at about 05:00 GMT on Wednesday.
He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving unfit through drink or drugs.
The 63-year-old motorcyclist, from Dunmow, died at the scene of the crash.
His identity has not been released by police yet.