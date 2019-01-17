Image copyright @James5Trevor Image caption The M11 was closed in both directions between junction eight and junction seven, following the crash

A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run crash in which a motorcyclist died.

The 37-year-old suspect, from Harlow, Essex, was taken into custody following the crash on the M11, near Stansted, at about 05:00 GMT on Wednesday.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving unfit through drink or drugs.

The 63-year-old motorcyclist, from Dunmow, died at the scene of the crash.

His identity has not been released by police yet.