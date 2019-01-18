Image copyright @James5Trevor Image caption The M11 was closed in both directions between junction eight and junction seven, following the crash

Police investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a motorcyclist died have appealed for dashcam footage.

They want to hear from anyone who saw a blue Ford Focus near Stansted Airport in Essex between 04:40 and 05:15 GMT on Wednesday.

A 63-year-old rider died at the scene after a car and a motorbike collided on the M11 at about 05:00.

A 37-year-old man from Harlow was arrested in connection with the crash and has been bailed until 11 February.

He had been questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Officers said they need to speak to anyone who saw the blue Ford Focus near Stansted, on the A120, on the M11 between Birchanger and Harlow or on the A414 towards Harlow.

Det Sgt Steve Holmes, of Essex Police, said: "Although this was early in the morning, we believe there was a reasonable amount of traffic on the roads and I don't believe we have spoken to the drivers of all those vehicles.

"We need to speak to anyone who saw a blue Ford Focus and how it was being driven.

"We particularly need to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage of the vehicle."

The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released by police.