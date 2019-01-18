Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Ayomide Ijelu, 23, was jailed for 28 years while Jeremiah Johnson, 27, was sentenced to 25 years

Seven men have been jailed for violent break-ins that a judge said were the worst she had seen in 25 years.

The two break-ins, in September 2017, saw a pensioner in his 70s hit over the head by a metal file and a man in his 30s and two young children "tortured".

The crimes occurred in the Essex towns of Tilbury and Horndon-on-the-Hill, Basildon Crown Court heard.

The men, from Hackney, Grays and Stratford were given jail sentences ranging from 10 to 28 years.

Ayomide Ijelu, 23, was jailed for 28 years, Emmanuel Ijelu, 27, was jailed for 10 years and Wesley Williams, 32, was jailed for 18 years.

All three lived in Lindisfarne Way, Hackney.

Salih Bulbuller, 22, and Barry Douglas, 26, both of Homerton Road, Hackney, received 18-and-a-half years and 10 years respectively.

Jeremiah Johnson, 27, of Curzon Drive, Grays, got 25 years while Mark Bonsu, 25, of Doran Walk, Stratford, was given 18 years.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Salih Bulbuller, 22, was jailed for 18-and-a-half years, while Wesley Williams, 32, and Mark Bonsu, 25, were both given 18-year sentences

On 18 September 2017, the men broke into a caravan in Portsea Road, Tilbury, and attacked a man in his 70s, the court was told.

He tried to fend them off with his walking stick and a wooden chair but was hit over the head with a metal file.

Nine days later, an attack at a house in Saffron Gardens, Horndon-on-the-Hill, subjected the people inside - including a seven-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl - to an ordeal described as "torture".

The men caused thousands of pounds worth of damage before making off with money, jewellery, and electrical items worth a four-figure sum.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Emmanuel Ijelu, 27, and Barry Douglas, 26, were both jailed for 10 years

Sentencing the men, Her Honour Justice Leigh called them "cold, callous young men devoid of emotion".

Ayomide and Emmanuel Ijelu, Johnson, Douglas, and Bulbuller were charged with aggravated burglary in connection with the incident in Tilbury.

Ayomide Ijelu, Johnson, Bonsu, Williams, and Bulbuller were charged with robbery and possession of a firearm with intent in connection with the incident in Hordon-on-the-Hill.

Bullbuller, who admitted aggravated burglary, robbery and possession of a firearm, was the only one to plead guilty.