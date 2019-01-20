Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Christy Walshe died two days after being found by police

The family of a woman fatally shot in the face have said they are "heartbroken" at her death.

Christy Walshe, 40, of Southend, Essex, was found seriously injured at an address in Sutton Road on 13 January.

She died in hospital two days later and a man has been charged with her murder.

Paying tribute to Ms Walshe her family said she was "always full of beans and enthusiastic about life". "She was very funny, making us smile when she laughed at her own jokes, even the bad ones."

Image caption Officers attended an address in Sutton Road, Southend

Ms Walshe's mother Jacqui added in a statement: "Like all families we had our ups and downs but even through the difficulties we loved her deeply.

"She was an independent and proud woman unwaveringly loyal and had a strong personality.

"We are all absolutely heartbroken, her aunts and uncles devastated. You always think you have time to put things right."

Michael Strudwick, 33, also of Sutton Road, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm.