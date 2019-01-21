Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Police found this machete on a train in Essex

A man who had a machete on board a train has been arrested.

Police said the 15in (38.1cm) blade was found on a man on a Greater Anglia service between Colchester and Witham in Essex on Sunday night.

British Transport Police officers boarded the train after reports and found the machete during a search. A Taser was "drawn but not deployed".

A man from London has been arrested on suspicion of two offences and remains in police custody.