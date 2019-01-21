Man who had machete on train in Essex arrested
- 21 January 2019
A man who had a machete on board a train has been arrested.
Police said the 15in (38.1cm) blade was found on a man on a Greater Anglia service between Colchester and Witham in Essex on Sunday night.
British Transport Police officers boarded the train after reports and found the machete during a search. A Taser was "drawn but not deployed".
A man from London has been arrested on suspicion of two offences and remains in police custody.
A man from #London has been #arrested after reports that a machete was seen on a @greateranglia train at #colchester— BTP Essex (@BTPEssex) January 20, 2019
Officers met the train at #witham and following a positive #stopandsearch he was arrested on suspicion of 2 offences#Essex #CountyLines #SeeTheSigns pic.twitter.com/SofZIpGwAj
End of Twitter post by @BTPEssex