Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Jennifer Cronin was attacked by Kieren Lynch at her home in Benfleet, Essex

A knife-wielding man set fire to himself and his mother-in-law in her back garden after his wife began divorce proceedings, an inquest heard.

Kieren Lynch, 50, attacked Jennifer Cronin, 72, at her home in Benfleet, Essex, on 13 March 2018.

Her daughter, Susan Lynch, had separated from Mr Lynch over his cocaine use, she told the jury at Essex County Hall Chambers in Chelmsford.

The inquest is examining how Mr Lynch and Mrs Cronin died.

Mrs Lynch said she had been in the house when she saw her husband of 25 years running with a knife and a petrol can towards Mrs Cronin, who was in the garden with the family dog.

She said: "I thought he was going to run past her towards the house. I ran out of the front door and called 999."

Image caption Kieren Lynch was seen running into the garden with a knife and petrol can, an inquest heard

After alerting neighbours, Mrs Lynch returned to the garden where both Mr Lynch and Mrs Cronin had suffered severe burns.

She said: "I couldn't see any reason why he wanted to harm my mum."

Mr Lynch died later that day and Mrs Cronin died from complications related to her burns on 30 March.

The Lynches had separated in November 2016 but Mrs Lynch said she had only recently asked to formalise a divorce, which she believed had angered her husband.

Claw hammer

Assistant coroner Tina Harrington told the jury they would be examining whether the state committed any errors that led to the deaths of Mr Lynch or Mrs Cronin.

Mrs Lynch told the court she had called the police multiple times on 12 March as her estranged husband had been repeatedly calling her and her mother's house in breach of bail conditions after he was arrested for previously smashing plant pots at their home in Labworth Road, Canvey Island, with a claw hammer.

She said: "I kept reporting him but he did not get arrested."

She added both Mr Lynch and herself had told Essex Police he had been having suicidal thoughts.

The inquest, which is expected to last five days, continues.