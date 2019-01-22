Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Dwayne Forrester was stabbed to death in July

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 21-year-old man stabbed to death last summer.

Dwayne Forrester was found injured in Little Garth, Pitsea, Basildon, at about 20:45 BST on 7 July.

Two men from London, aged 21 and 23, and three boys from Basilson, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested by Essex Police on Tuesday.

Two of the boys have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

CCTV footage was released last year showed Mr Forrester walking through Brundish, in Pitsea, minutes before the attack.

It is the first time any arrests have been made in connection with Mr Forrester's murder.