Image copyright Geograph: Nigel Thompson Image caption British Transport Police said it was no longer pursuing the claims of racial abuse at Colchester North station

Police are no longer investigating claims a woman was racially abused by a member of staff at a train station.

Abby Moh, from Cambridge, alleged a Greater Anglia employee used a "racial slur" at the barriers at Colchester North on 30 October.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said it was "confident the incident did not take place as alleged".

British Transport Police has confirmed it could not substantiate the claim, and has closed the case.

The spokeswoman said the accused employee was making her own complaint to British Transport Police after being "threatened" in person and on social media following the allegations.

She added: "We are confident that our member of staff conducted herself properly."