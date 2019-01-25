Image copyright Certified Movements AK/YouTube Image caption The northbound carriageway was shut near Stansted at 05:20 GMT

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a three-vehicle crash on the M11 in Essex.

The northbound carriageway was shut near Stansted following a crash between a car and two lorries at 05:20 GMT.

Highways England said the road was closed between junction six for the M25 and junction eight for Stansted Airport.

Essex Police said a man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries".

The force said the road "could be closed for some time" and warned people against leaving their cars on the motorway and walking to Stansted Airport.

One person trapped in a lorry was released, Essex Fire and Rescue said.