Harlow building collapses after lorry crash
- 25 January 2019
A building has partially collapsed after a lorry crashed into it.
The crash happened at the Sarbir Industrial Park in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 07:00 GMT.
Part of Superior House - a commercial building on the park - was destroyed when the corner was hit by the lorry.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said crews helped ensure the building was safe before handing the case to police, who are examining CCTV. No-one was injured in the crash.