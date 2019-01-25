Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Bradley Blundell has been sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 22 years

A "monster" who shot a man at a petrol station over comments about a woman's "nice bum" has been jailed for life.

Bradley Blundell, 19, must serve a minimum of 22 years for the murder of 34-year-old John Pordage in Chelmsford, Essex, on 5 August 2017.

Following the shooting, Blundell fled the country but handed himself in to police in Amsterdam in March 2018.

Mr Pordage's mother Sue Wilson said "monster" Blundell changed her life "in 30 seconds" with the "callous" killing.

Sentencing him at Chelmsford Crown Court, judge Charles Gratwicke said the killing had been "ruthless and brutal".

'Milkybar Kid'

The row, at the BP garage in Baddow Road, started after either Mr Pordage or his friend said Ella Colgate - the driver of the car Blundell was in - had a "nice bum".

Another witness said one of them had called Blundell, of Cromwell Close, Boreham, "the Milkybar Kid".

Colgate, 19, of Aldridge Close, Chelmsford, was also jailed for 12 months for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Electrician John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford

In mitigation, Michael Bromley-Martin told the court Blundell had had a difficult upbringing and that the murder was not premeditated.

He said the shooting over a "slight" showed Blundell's lack of maturity.Blundell was also sentenced for perverting the course of justice, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, possessing with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, possessing two knives and absconding.