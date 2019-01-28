Southend man arrested after 10-hour police stand-off
A man was arrested after a 10-hour police stand-off following reports of a gun at a property.
Police were called to Sherwood Way, Southend, at 19:30 GMT on Sunday.
Shortly after officers closed the road, a 38-year-old woman left the address and was treated for serious but non-life changing injuries.
After negotiations through the night, the man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and sexual touching at 06:00 GMT.
Essex Police said the man was receiving medical treatment before being taken into custody.