A man was arrested after a 10-hour police stand-off following reports of a gun at a property.

Police were called to Sherwood Way, Southend, at 19:30 GMT on Sunday.

Shortly after officers closed the road, a 38-year-old woman left the address and was treated for serious but non-life changing injuries.

After negotiations through the night, the man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and sexual touching at 06:00 GMT.

Essex Police said the man was receiving medical treatment before being taken into custody.