Image copyright Nicky Hayes Image caption Billericay Town Ladies were 15-0 up at half-time

A team which lost a cup quarter-final 31-0 played well despite the emphatic scoreline, the managers of both sides involved have said.

Rayleigh Town Ladies were beaten by Billericay Town Ladies in the BBC Essex Women's Cup on Sunday.

They went in at half-time 15-0 down and Rayleigh boss Paul MacDonald praised his team for not giving up.

Billericay's manager Kim Coster said the final result did not reflect Rayleigh's performance.

Rayleigh play four divisions below their opponents and Mr MacDonald said he was proud of his side's efforts.

He said: "They are four leagues above us and we did really well to get there in the first place.

"The girls ended up a couple of goals down early on but they put a shift in.

"I am pleased, not at the result, but with the effort the ladies put in."

Image copyright Nicky Hayes Image caption Sam Pittuck was one of two players to score eight goals

Ms Coster said: "Anyone at the game would have seen a really good game of football from both teams. There was some quality football played by both sides.

"Rayleigh have a lot of good players, they are a good young side and have a lot of potential. They came, were competitive and never gave up."

The result falls some way short of Arbroath's famous 36-0 win over Bon Accord in 1885.

That was the highest margin of victory in a professional game, until a thrown game between As Adema and SO l'Emyrne ended 149-0 in Madagascar.

Earlier this season Benfica Women twice won 28-0 in their inaugural season in the Portuguese Women's League.