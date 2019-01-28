Clacton: Man dies in fire at third-floor flat
- 28 January 2019
A man has died following a blaze in a third-floor flat.
Firefighters were called to the property, in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, at 09:05 GMT after a neighbour smelled smoke and dialled 999.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the flat, in Langham Drive, and discovered the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Essex Police said it did not appear to be suspicious.
A fire service investigation is ongoing.