Image caption Andrew Copley has denied selling the force's equipment on Ebay

A detective sold police equipment issued to him for specialist roles on eBay, a misconduct hearing was told.

Det Con Andrew Copley is alleged to have sold goggles, jackets and boots given to him for use while serving on firearms, covert surveillance and marine teams for Essex Police.

Items including a red Musto jacket and a camouflage suit were sold from his eBay account, the hearing was told.

But Det Con Copley denies the claims, saying he had bought the items himself.

The misconduct hearing at Chelmsford Civic Centre will decide if the officer breached police standards for honesty and integrity, orders and instructions and discreditable conduct.

The detective is alleged to have sold the equipment between 2012 and 2017 after he had stopped serving on specialist teams.

'Substantial amount'

Mark Ley-Morgan, acting in behalf of Essex Police, said an investigation into Det Con Copley had begun after several items had been listed and sold on eBay.

When a search was carried out at the detective's home, seven bags with a "substantial amount of equipment" believed to belong to Essex Police were found, Mr Ley-Morgan said.

Det Con Copley told officers he had kept the equipment as he had hoped to maintain his accreditation for covert surveillance despite moving to another role, the misconduct hearing was told.

His solicitor Rakesh Sharma said: "Some of the items he purchased himself, others he acquired as gifts but the items offered for sale were all the officer's own property."

Mr Ley-Morgan said the force did not accept the items were not the property of the force.

The hearing continues.