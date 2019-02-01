Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Chris May had been missing from his Essex home since 25 May 2015

There is "no evidence" a missing man who was later found hanged had been murdered, despite a three-year investigation, an inquest heard

Chris May, 28, was last seen at his home in Kelvedon, Essex, on 25 May 2015 - his car was discovered 10 miles away in Fairstead two days later.

His body was found hanged near Braintree on 13 May 2018 by a member of the public.

An inquest into his death came to an open conclusion.

Mr May's body was discovered at Troy's Farm in Faulkbourne, which is just under two miles away from where his car was found.

Dept Supt Stephen Jennings told the inquest, held at Essex Coroner's Court in Chelmsford, Mr May had been involved in drugs, but there was "no intelligence to suggest he came to harm".

A post-mortem examination showed no sign of injuries other than those caused by hanging, and Det Supt Jennings said a staged hanging had been considered as a line of inquiry.

He added if someone had harmed Mr May, then they had not covered their tracks well.

He said a plastic wrapping was found at the scene which was thought to be from a rope found with the body.

This would have been "like leaving a gun at the scene of a shooting", he said.

However, Det Supt Jennings said Essex Police could not completely rule out homicide.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The last movements of Chris May's car before it was found abandoned in Fairstead

In 2016, Essex Police confirmed the case was being treated as murder and said there was a "strong likelihood" Mr May's involvement in drugs was connected to his death.

At the time, Det Ch Insp Marina Ericson said Mr May was a drug user and dealt in ecstasy, cocaine and mephedrone.

However, senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray recorded an open conclusion based on the evidence.

Image caption Mr May's body was found in Faulkbourne, near Braintree, in May following a call from a member of the public

Mr May's family said in a statement that he remained in their thoughts "as much as ever".

They said: "The information which has now been heard at the inquest today has been extremely difficult for us to come to terms with. Nothing changes the horrendous truth that Chris is physically gone from our lives."