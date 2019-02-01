Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Joe Paffey was found guilty of murdering Fabian Kacica in May 2018

A man has been jailed for murdering a teenager after a botched attempt to steal his car.

Joe Paffey, 21, must serve a minimum term of 23 years for stabbing 19-year-old Fabian Kacica in Southend, Essex, in May 2018.

Co-accused Aidon Pearce, 21, was also sentenced at Basildon Crown Court to 11 years in jail for manslaughter and attempted robbery.

Det Insp Julie Gowen branded the pair as "violent individuals".

Paffey, of Treecot Drive, Leigh-on-Sea, was also convicted of attempted robbery following the attack outside The Forum on 14 May.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Fabian Kacica was described by his family and friends as a "kind-hearted, positive man"

Mr Kacica had parked outside The Forum, in Farringdon Service Road, at about 21:00 GMT to allow two female passengers to use the toilet.

On their way back to the car, the girls were approached by Pearce and Paffey who were overheard saying they were going to take Mr Kacica's vehicle and had a knife, the court was told.

When Pearce, of Old Southend Road, Southend, went to pull the car keys from the ignition, Mr Kacica hit him. Paffey then stabbed the 19-year-old in the chest.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Co-accused Aidon Pearce was cleared of murder but convicted of Fabian Kacica's manslaughter

Prosecutor Georgina Gibbs said: "The only reason the robbery had not been completed was because Aidon Pearce could see that his co-defendant had stabbed [Mr Kacica] in the chest; Fabian Kacica was rolling around screaming. Only then did Pearce throw the keys back into the car."

Richard Christie, acting on behalf of Paffey, said the attack had not been premeditated or planned, while Pearce's barrister, Paul Mendelle, said his client "showed genuine remorse".

Mr Kacica's sister previously described her brother as her "shining light" and said his death had "ripped our family apart".

In a statement read out in court, she said: "I can't bring myself to think that we will not grow old together."