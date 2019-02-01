Image copyright Google Image caption The pupil took the knife into Westborough School in Essex

A six-year-old boy has been "removed from school" after he was found carrying a knife, the head teacher said.

The youngster showed the blade to a fellow pupil in the playground of Westborough Primary School in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex.

Parents have expressed concern over the September incident, with one saying it had been "swept under the carpet".

Head teacher Tonya Brook said it was an "isolated incident".

One mother whose child attends the school, in MacDonald Avenue, told the Southend Echo she was "horrified" to hear what happened and thought all parents should have been informed.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "It's absolutely shocking that a six-year-old is bringing a knife to school.

"With an incident as serious as this, I do think all parents should have been made aware so that we could decide what measures to put in place for our children. It feels like it was swept under the carpet."

Mrs Brook confirmed the youngster in question was no longer attending the school.

She also said the blade was a "small paring knife" carried in the boy's book bag.

"It did not come out of the bag," Mrs Brook said. "A member of senior management was on the playground to deal with the issue immediately."

All relevant parties have been informed, she added.