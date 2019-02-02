Image copyright Patrick Sheridan/PA Image caption Ellie Yarrow-Sanders disappeared with her son Olly Sheridan in July

A High Court judge has used Twitter to urge a mother who vanished with her three-year-old son to return home.

Ellie Yarrow-Sanders, 26, disappeared with Olly Sheridan in July after becoming involved in family court litigation with her ex-partner Patrick Sheridan.

Mr Justice Williams, who sent the tweet, is overseeing the case in the Family Division of the High Court.

It is thought to be the first time a judge has used Twitter in this way.

The judge's plea was delivered in a tweet posted on the Judicial Office Twitter account using the hashtag #comehomeolly.

Skip Twitter post by @JudiciaryUK #comehomeolly High Court Judge, Mr Justice Williams, and Ellie Yarrow-Sanders’ mother and sister have made a direct appeal to Ellie to bring missing toddler Olly Sheridan home, with reassurances as to how she will be treated and given a voice in court. https://t.co/flhGVskVEi — Judicial Office (@JudiciaryUK) February 1, 2019 Report

Miss Yarrow-Sanders' mother and sister from Basildon, Essex have also urged her to return.

Her mother Donna, 47, and sister Maddie, 22, on Friday made a joint plea with Mr Sheridan, who is in his mid-40s, and said Olly needed to "come home to his normal life".

The tweet was issued after Mr Justice Williams analysed the latest stage of the litigation at a hearing on Friday.

He oversaw a hearing in private, but authorised lawyers to release a statement detailing his message to Miss Yarrow-Sanders.

Image copyright Family handout/PA Image caption Patrick Sheridan has previously urged his estranged partner to "see sense"

The tweet said: "High Court Judge, Mr Justice Williams, and Ellie Yarrow-Sanders' mother and sister have made a direct appeal to Ellie to bring missing toddler Olly Sheridan home, with reassurances as to how she will be treated and given a voice in court."

The attached statement outlined the judge's concern and included a promise that he would deal with Miss Yarrow-Sanders' case fairly.

It said a senior social worker had been appointed to "promote Olly's welfare".

Lawyers said the judge had made it clear that such a move did not mean there was any chance of Olly being placed in foster care.

The statement also said Mr Sheridan only wanted Olly to be returned and would not make any attempt to have Miss Yarrow-Sanders, her mother or sister "punished".

Miss Yarrow-Sanders's mother and sister issued a joint statement with Mr Sheridan, which said: "We just want to know that Olly is safe and we plead for Ellie to return home as soon as possible.

"We all agree that Olly needs to come home to his normal life surrounded by family and friends."

Essex Police is also searching and has urged anyone with information to get in touch.