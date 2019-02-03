Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A PA-28 plane, similar to the one involved in the near-miss over Essex

Two planes narrowly avoided crashing after coming within 20ft (6m) of each other in mid-air, a report has found.

The X-Air Falcon and PA-28 aircraft were at "high risk" of colliding over Rayne Hall Farm, near Rivenhall, Essex.

At the time of the incident, on 18 July 2018, there were two pilots in the PA-28 but neither saw the other plane flying at about 2,000ft (600m).

The Airprox investigation said a collision had only been avoided "by providence".

According to the report, the Falcon pilot had been flying towards Earls Colne when "a blue, single-engine, low-wing aircraft passed from behind in close proximity on the right".

Simulated flight

Based on geometry, the report estimated it was 600ft (185m) away, but just 20ft vertically.

At the time, the PA-28 was conducting a simulated IMC flight, in which pilots fly by referring to instruments, rather than outside references.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) advice states that this kind of flight needs a "suitably qualified extra crew person to increase lookout".

But the report found the PA-28's left-seat pilot would have been "under the hood" and "did not have the ability to lookout effectively" while the other would have been busy "monitoring the instruments".

The investigation said both pilots "shared an equal responsibility for collision avoidance".

It recommended that in future, pilots consider cancelling instrument-based practice flights if traffic is high or surveillance-based air traffic updates cannot be obtained.