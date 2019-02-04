Car fire closes three lanes of M25 in Essex
- 4 February 2019
The M25 in Essex is partially closed because of a vehicle fire.
The car fire started on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junction 26 for Waltham Abbey and junction 25 for Enfield just before 07:00 GMT.
Highways England said one lane had remained open but delays were currently tailing back to junction 27 for the M11.
Hertfordshire and Essex fire and rescue services have since extinguished the fire.