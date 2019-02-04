Image copyright Alamy Image caption Stuart Penfold was flying his Luton Minor when it crashed in Essex

The owner of an airfield where a plane crashed killing the pilot has said his death was the first in the airstrip's 51-year history.

The pilot, who has been named locally as Stuart Penfold, was pronounced dead at the scene at Waits Farm Airfield in Belchamp Walter, Essex on Sunday.

Airfield owner Richard Teverson said he had spoken to the pilot half an hour before take off.

Mr Penfold's Luton Minor crashed metres from the grass landing strip.

The chief executive of the Light Aircraft Association, Steve Slater, who described himself as a close friend of Mr Penfold, said he helped him to buy his Luton Minor.

"This particular aircraft was almost rebuilt. He bought it after it had suffered an accident previously.

"He practically rebuilt the entire fuselage. Like a Luton Minor I had, it had a converted VW Campervan engine. It was very simple and mechanical," he added.

Image caption Air crash investigators were sent to the scene

According to Mr Slater, 50 Luton Minors have been built over the years with only about 20 currently in service.

"Owners of these types of planes are a close group who all know each other and there is a very strong and close group of people who fly them in Essex and Suffolk. This is very, very sad to hear."

Essex Police is helping the Air Accidents Investigation Branch who confirmed it had sent a team to investigate.