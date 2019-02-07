Grace Millane: Murder accused naming decision reserved
The identity of a man accused of murdering a British backpacker in New Zealand remains secret after a judge reserved a decision on naming him.
Grace Millane, 22, of Wickford, Essex, was found dead on 8 December, a week after she was last seen at a hostel.
A 27-year-old man has denied her murder and is set to go on trial in Auckland in November.
A name suppression order against identifying him remains in place after a High Court hearing on Thursday.
Miss Millane had been travelling alone in New Zealand for two weeks, following a six-week group trip through South America.
Her family became concerned when the University of Lincoln graduate failed to respond to birthday messages on 2 December.
Miss Millane's father flew to New Zealand and was there when police discovered the body of his daughter.
She was last seen at a hostel in Auckland.