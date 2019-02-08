June Knight death: Elderly woman died from head injury
8 February 2019
An elderly woman suspected to have been murdered at her care home died from a head injury, an inquest heard.
June Knight, 79, died at Langley Lodge Nursing Home in Imperial Avenue, Westcliff-on-Sea, at 22:00 GMT on 10 December.
Relative Robert Knight, 52, of The Fairway, Leigh-on-Sea, is accused of her murder.
He is next scheduled to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 14 February.
The inquest, held at Essex Coroner's Court, has been adjourned awaiting the result of criminal proceedings.